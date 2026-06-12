Jennifer Lopez reveals acclaimed movie that left her unimpressed 

Published June 12, 2026
Jennifer Lopez just delivered a movie opinion that might have film buffs clutching their popcorn.
During an appearance on Brett Goldstein’s Films to be Buried With podcast, the actress and singer was asked a deceptively simple question: What’s the worst movie you have ever seen?
After a brief pause, Lopez went with a choice few expected.
“You can tell from my taste in movies, I think, about this, but Nomadland,” she said. “I know that's unpopular. I know… But it's not why I go to the movies.”
That answer is bound to raise eyebrows considering Nomadland dominated the Oscars, winning Best Picture while earning Chloe Zhao a Best Director trophy and Frances McDormand a Best Actress win.
But Lopez made it clear this wasn't about quality—it was about taste.
“It's a slow-moving thing about grief, and there's no escapism to it,” she confessed. “And I do like some movies like that. Some movies like that would be a bit… But that one, I just didn’t.”
The star was quick to praise McDormand’s performance.
“She's amazing. We all know this. There's no surprise there. She deserves all the Oscars,” she said. “But I just, I didn't enjoy it in that sense.”
Lopez admitted she gravitates toward films that offer an escape from reality, whether that’s romance, action or a feel-good musical.
“It's just not for me. It's just a taste thing. And I know we need movies about grief! I understand! I just don't want to watch ‘em! The same way I don't want to watch horror films!”
In the end, even Lopez softened her verdict, agreeing that Nomadland is not necessarily the worst movie ever made – just her personal “worst typo of film.”
And honestly? That’s some debate movie lovers will be having for a while.