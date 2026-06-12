Venezuela Fury shuts down 'too young to marry' backlash with defiant post

Venezuela Fury has continued to entertain fans by sharing candid moments from her married life with husband Noah Price, 19

Venezuela Fury is not feel bothered by online trolls who claim that she was 'too young' to get married.

The influencer, 16, who has around 1.3 million followers on TikTok, has continued to entertain fans by sharing candid moments from her married life with husband Noah Price, 19.

For those unversed, daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot with Noah Price last month in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man.

Venezuela Fury has continued to entertain fans by sharing candid moments from her married life with husband Noah Price, 19

Following the wedding, the critics branded her a 'child bride,' despite the legal age for marriage is 16 on the Isle of Man, where she got married.

In contrast, the legal age is 18 in England and Wales. However, the newly wed has now hit back at her critics.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Venezuela shared a stunning of herself and Noah showing off their wedding rings while smiling at the altar.

She captioned the post: 'For everyone who said I was too young.'

The reaction comes after reports that is in talks for her own TV series following the success of Netflix's series House of Furys.

Netflix is believed to be the most likely broadcaster to produce the series due to its existing relationship with the Fury Family.