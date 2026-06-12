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Katie Price, sister Sophie reunite for documentary premiere

Katie attended the premiere of her new documentary at Doc Fest The Lyceum Theatre
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

The claims comes after Katie reportedly refused to pay £140,000 said to be needed to help secure her jailed husbands release
The claims comes after Katie reportedly refused to pay £140,000 said to be needed to help secure her jailed husband's release

Katie Price appeared in high spirits during a recent outing after heading to a candlelit sound bath and Reiki healing session on Tuesday. 

The timing of the therapy session comes as her husband remains locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations, with Katie reportedly refusing to pay £140,000 needed to help secure his release.

Amid the marital turmoil, Katie took some time for herself as she attended the premiere of her new documentary at Doc Fest The Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield on Thursday. 

Joining her was her sister, Sophie, as the siblings appeared completely at ease, putting any tensions aside. 

The duo were there to promote Katie's new Sky Original four-part series Katie Price: Nothing To Hide. 

The mum-of-five looked chic in a white top and baggy shorts, pairing the summery ensemble with some open-toed suede heels.

Meanwhile, Sophie opted for an oversized denim dress, which she styled with black tights and chunky black boots.

Meanwhile, Katie's husband Lee Andrews is reportedly telling people inside the jail that his wife would give him cash, as a fellow prisoner has revealed the businessman's strange behaviour behind bars.

The claims comes after Katie reportedly refused to pay £140,000 said to be needed to help secure her jailed husband's release. She has even been urged to set up a GoFundMe page.

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