Monday Nov 16 2020
PSL 2020 final: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be a magnificent game, says PCB CEO

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Speaking to media in Karachi on Monday, Khan said that it is going to be a magnificent event on Tuesday when two arch-rivals will face each other.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan is excited about the Pakistan Super League's most-anticipated final between Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking to media in Karachi on Monday, Wasim said Tuesday's game will be magnificent as arch-rivals, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, come face-to-face in the finale.

Wasim said the KK vs LQ match won't be different than the Manchester United vs Manchester City rivalry. "Everyone in Karachi, Lahore, and the rest of Pakistan will be waiting."

Wasim said the match will take place without crowds in the stands due to coronavirus.

“It is a historic occasion and I am personally saddened that fans won’t be there for this biggest match but we will try to reintegrate fans to stadiums. This will also be a magnificent occasion in Pakistan,” he concluded.

Read more: PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets

Lahore Vs Karachi on Tuesday

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium.

The best innings of Mohammad Hafeez's PSL career were instrumental in a run chase that at one point was on the verge of a meltdown with Lahore 33-3.

Hafeez formed a crucial partnership with Ben Dunk, then Samit Patel, and lastly with David Wiese but most importantly, stayed till the end to ensure that his team got home.

With the victory, the Qalandars stay alive and will face Multan Sultans for a place in the final opposite Karachi Kings.

