Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI candidates trounce former chief ministers from PPP, PML-N

Combo shows Syed Mehdi Shah (L) and Hafiz-ur-Rehman (R). Photos: File

SKARDU: Former Gilgit Baltistan chief ministers from PML-N and PPP have been defeated by the PTI candidates in the November 15 polls.

PML-N leader and former CM of GB Hafiz-ur-Rehman, who was contesting from the GBA-2, Gilgit II constituency, faced an embarrassing defeat as he secured the third place in the elections.

The seat was won by PTI’s Fattaullah Khan after he secured 6,696 votes and defeated PPP's Jamil Ahmed by two votes. Ahmed had secured 6,694 votes. On the other hand, Rehman could only grab 3,964 votes.

Former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah of the PPP was defeated in GBA-7 by PTI candidate Raja Muhammad Zakaria Khan.

Syed Mehdi Shah secured 4140 votes, while the winning PTI candidate got 5288 votes.

Meanwhile, PML-N's Muhammad Akbar Taban stood third with 1429 votes.

The results for the Gilgit Baltistan Election are being counted after the voting ended on Sunday.

A total of 745,361 voters have expectedly voted for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations. Gilgit Baltistan region's administration said at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel were deployed for security purposes.

Twenty-four seats of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly are up for grabs among the 320 candidates that contested the polls.