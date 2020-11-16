Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic teases fans with her new look

Monday Nov 16, 2020

'Ertugrul' famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan showed off her grace in a chic outfit as she shared another gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram with a black heart emoji.

Esra, who won hearts with her outstanding performance in Turkish hit dramas 'Ertugrul' and 'Ramo', flaunted her true beauty in black outfit.

The picture, she shared on Instagram, received mixed response from her fans. Some of her followers showered praise on her fascinating look while others remained in tense as she is seen gazing into the camera apparently with a serious mood.

Previously, the versatile actress shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım in troublesome situation.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has enthralled fans with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

