Bollywood
Monday Nov 16 2020
Katrina Kaif wishes 'ex beau' on his birthday

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Katrina Kaif on Monday wished Aditya Roy Kapoor who turned 35. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bollywood diva shared a picture of her Fitoor co-star with a caption that read, ""Happy Birthday. wish you the bestest year. Thank you for your wisdom and just being the great person you are." 

Katrina Kaif is said to have briefly dated Aditya Roy Kapur after her breakup wih Ranbir Kapoor.

Their film "Fitoor" was based on English novel "Great Expectations". The "Zero" star is currently dating Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

