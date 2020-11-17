Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Camilla Parker's presence at Princess Dianas royal wedding with Charles made her feel uncomfortable

Princess Diana was instantly crushed when she saw her husband Charles former sweetheart Camilla Parker attend their royal wedding.

From what it seems, Camilla's presence was intentional and Charles did this to make his bride 'feel uneasy.'

Diana was well aware of Charles secret relationship with Diana even before she said her vows.

Just days before her fairytale wedding, Diana found a bracelet engraved with letters G and F, meaning Gladys and Fred - the nicknames Charles and Camilla had for each other, in Charles's private secretary Michael Colborne's office.

Henceforth, when Diana's gaze fell on Camilla looking at her from the crowds at the ceremony, she became uncomfortable.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, royal expert Jenny Bond said, "Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad.

"I think she knew that things weren't quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, was immediately uneasy about it," he added.

