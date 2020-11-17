Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Akshay Kumar reveals why he never accepts invites for Bollywood parties

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

B-Town megastar Akshay Kumar is famous for his impeccable sleeping patterns far and wide as he lets go of several things just to hit the hay on time.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Padman actor revealed why he refrains from attending any party in Bollywood.

Sharma asked Kumar: “Kehte hai ki aap parties mein isliye nahi jaate kyunki phir aapko bhi unhe party deni padegi aur kharcha karna padega. Yeh afwa hai ya sach hai (It is said that you don’t go to parties because you don’t want to throw any parties yourself and spend money. Is this a rumour or the truth)?”

While Kumar jokingly said it was the truth, he went on to reveal the real reason as well: “I love my sleep and I love to see the mornings. People who invite me to a party know that I will leave early because I have to be in bed. And let me tell you, I hate night shifts.”

