An emotional Fawad Rana reveals who he will dedicate PSL 2020 final win to

Fawad Rana is arguably the most popular manager of all franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and today, all eyes are on his team as the Lahore Qalandars locks horns with the Karachi Kings in the final on Tuesday.



Rana was invited to speak on several topics on Geo Pakistan where he said that if the Lahore Qalandars were to win the PSL 2020 tonight against Karachi Kings, he would dedicate it to his mother.

"If Insha'Allah I win the PSL 2020 tonight, I will dedicate it to my mother," said Rana, overwhelmed with emotion.

The Lahore Qalandars owner revealed that his mother had predicted — before her demise — that Rana would become a famous man one day.

Rana said that the team Lahore Qalandars represented mothers. "Our mothers are Qalandars, the mothers of the shaheeds and the ghazis are Qalandars," he added.

The Lahore Qalandars manager praised Karachi Kings as well, especially showing admiration for Pakistan's T20 skipper Babar Azam. "They have the world's best batsman, Babar Azam and the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim," he said. "Let me praise them first so I don't get jinxed," he explained.

The two teams, who have often finished up with poor rankings in previous formats of the league, have generated excitement and intrigue after receiving qualifying for the final.

Karachi and Lahore to clash today at 8 pm

The PSL will get a new winner today as first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars take on each other in the most awaited match of the fifth edition of the league at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

The match will begin at 8pm PST.

Karachi Kings, runners-up of the league stage, secured a path to the final after defeating Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the qualifier held on November 14.

Lahore, who till now had always finished at the rock bottom in last four editions, had left everyone shocked with their turnaround in the current season to reach their maiden final after beating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the second eliminator on Sunday.

