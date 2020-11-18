Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Zafar Mirza censures PDM for defying SOPs amid coronavirus resurge

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health, Dr Zafar Mirza addressing a press conference. Photo: PID

Former special assistant to PM on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, on Wednesday has criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for defying the ban on public gatherings amid the vivid resurge in coronavirus cases over the past months across Pakistan.

In a tweet, he feared that the resurge in coronavirus can be much more lethal than the first wave which would eventually lead to a high death toll. 

“It is highly irresponsible of PDM to defy the ban on public meetings. I hope sanity would prevail and people’s’ lives will be considered more important than politics,” he lambasted.

As of today, Pakistan has reported 2,208 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,230.

So far, a total number of 363,380 people have contracted the disease in the country, whereas, a total of 325,788 people have recovered from the virus with 30,362 active cases.

