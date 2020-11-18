Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry likely to get his ‘meaningful’ royal role back, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles have been the subject of heated discussions ever since they severed ties with the British royal family.

And now, it looks like the Duke of Sussex is in for some good news, if claims by a royal commentator are to be believed.

Richard Fitzwilliam is of the opinion that Harry could get his royal title restored by Queen Elizabeth II as reportedly ‘hinted’ by her.

He told Express UK, "Firstly the deal will be reviewed before the end of next March. That's all we know so far.”

"The Sussexes are now making their own way and are self-sufficient financially. So to what extent that will change the intentions simply isn't clear,” he said.

"I do think it's right to bring up Harry's military links. All these roles are significant, particularly Captain General of the Royal Marines.”

"He's also seen active service twice in Afghanistan. He's also been responsible for the Invictus Games,” he went on to say.

"There is no doubt that that would mean a lot to him. Remember that no one else has taken them on so at the moment this is on ice. Whether they'll be restored, we simply don't know how that will play out,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift realized her ‘mortality’ as a singer before ‘Red’ released

Taylor Swift realized her ‘mortality’ as a singer before ‘Red’ released
Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life in quarantine: ‘everybody had a moment’

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life in quarantine: ‘everybody had a moment’
Prince Philip supported Diana as Charles left her for Camilla: Paul Burrell

Prince Philip supported Diana as Charles left her for Camilla: Paul Burrell

BTS's 'Dynamite' hangs in on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

BTS's 'Dynamite' hangs in on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart
Princess Diana eventually had to ‘accept’ Charles and Camilla’s relationship

Princess Diana eventually had to ‘accept’ Charles and Camilla’s relationship

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar serve couple goals in latest romantic getaway

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar serve couple goals in latest romantic getaway
‘Royal family to remain divided’: Lacey doesn’t see Harry and Meghan returning

‘Royal family to remain divided’: Lacey doesn’t see Harry and Meghan returning
Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with ‘joyful' excitement

Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with ‘joyful' excitement
Angelina Jolie denied request of removing judge from Brad Pitt custody case

Angelina Jolie denied request of removing judge from Brad Pitt custody case
Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez
Prince Charles and royal family want to ‘squash’ truth bombs dropped by ‘The Crown’

Prince Charles and royal family want to ‘squash’ truth bombs dropped by ‘The Crown’

Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Latest

view all