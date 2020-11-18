Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'

Kangana Ranaut graced local headlines once more for her candid take on the suspension of 'True Indology' over on Twitter.

The actress shared her thoughts on the suspension of the Indian ideological handle over on Twitter and explained how digital silencing is equal to ‘murder in the virtual world.’

Kangana wrote, "When they don’t have answers to your questions they break your house, put you in jail, gag your voice or kill your digital identity. Eliminating one’s digital identity is no less than a murder in the virtual world, there must be strict laws against it #BringBackTrueIndology."

In her tweet the outspoken activist even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, hoping he can demand the suspension to be lifted.

Kangana did not even stop there either. She later even blasted the micro-blogging site as a whole, and called for its complete block within India.

In her next tweet she wrote, "Sick n tired of being treated like a slave in my own country, we can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism, what is the point of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness."


