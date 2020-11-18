Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and director.

The trial of Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani, who opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe in August, 2015, started on Monday in Paris.

Khazzani’s lawyer had asked before the trial began that the court call Eastwood as a witness, claiming that he could “shed some light” on the authenticity of scenes depicted in his movie.

Eastwood’s movie is based on a book written by the trio entitled “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes”.

Khazzani told investigators before the trial he decided against the attack at the last second but that it was too late to avoid the confrontation with passengers, a judicial source has said.

The movie however does not show this claimed change of heart. The defence lawyer feared the film could influence people’s view of the attack. She wanted to question Eastwood on what instructions he had given as a director to the actors.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors opposed the lawyer’s request. They said Eastwood had not witnessed the incident and that it made no sense to call on a 90-year-old in the midst of a pandemic. They accused the defense of seeking to “to create a buzz”.

The judge refused the request, arguing that Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos, the young Americans who immobilised Khazzani before anyone was killed, would testify on Thursday and Friday.

The three men were awarded a medal of honor by then French president Francois Hollande, along with Mark Moogalian, a French-American professor who was shot in the back by Khazzani with a handgun after snatching his Kalashnikov rifle.

Moogalian, who is now 56, will also appear as a witness on Thursday.Reuters


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted 'ego rush' of celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted 'ego rush' of celebrity
Meghan Markle dubbed an ‘escaped prisoner’ after Megxit: report

Meghan Markle dubbed an ‘escaped prisoner’ after Megxit: report
Prince Harry pictured packing and distributing food in LA

Prince Harry pictured packing and distributing food in LA
Possibility of Queen Elizabeth's second son's return to royal duties ruled out

Possibility of Queen Elizabeth's second son's return to royal duties ruled out
Princess Diana slammed for ‘wasting food’ during bulimia battle: report

Princess Diana slammed for ‘wasting food’ during bulimia battle: report
Prince Harry dubbed a ‘willing hostage’ to Netflix's ‘ruthless ridicule’: report

Prince Harry dubbed a ‘willing hostage’ to Netflix's ‘ruthless ridicule’: report
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade crosses two million followers on Instagram

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade crosses two million followers on Instagram

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic spotted spending quality time with a sweet guy of her family

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic spotted spending quality time with a sweet guy of her family
Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
The Queen slammed or snubbing Prince Harry: ‘She’s pushing her luck’

The Queen slammed or snubbing Prince Harry: ‘She’s pushing her luck’
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares new picture amid criticism

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares new picture amid criticism
Taylor Swift realized her ‘mortality’ as a singer before ‘Red’ released

Taylor Swift realized her ‘mortality’ as a singer before ‘Red’ released

Latest

view all