Thursday Nov 19 2020
Jennifer Aniston to hop on new project outside Hollywood: Find out

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Jennifer Aniston is now Chief Creative Officer and the face of a brand’s upcoming campaign

Jennifer Aniston is paying extra care and attention towards her health and fitness with an exciting new project. 

The Friends alum revealed she has partnered with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins.

For the purpose, Aniston has been appointed as both Chief Creative Officer and the face of the brand’s upcoming campaign.

Talking to PEOPLE, the starlet said, "Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day."

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she said.

“Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”

