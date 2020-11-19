Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

B-Town star Salman Khan's three staff members tested positive for coronavirus after which the actor has gone into isolation.

Of the three close workers who contracted the viral disease, one was the Bharat actor’s personal driver Ashok along with two staffers, Pinkvilla reported.

The actor has placed himself in quarantine as a precautionary measure, while the rest of his family will also be isolating for the next 114 days.

His COVID-19 positive staffers on the other hand, have been admitted to Bombay Hospital to help them speed up their recovery process.