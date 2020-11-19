Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

B-Town star Salman Khan's three staff members tested positive for coronavirus after which the actor has gone into isolation.

Of the three close workers who contracted the viral disease, one was the Bharat actor’s personal driver Ashok along with two staffers, Pinkvilla reported.

The actor has placed himself in quarantine as a precautionary measure, while the rest of his family will also be isolating for the next 114 days.

His COVID-19 positive staffers on the other hand, have been admitted to Bombay Hospital to help them speed up their recovery process.

