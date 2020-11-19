Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released in international markets on December 16

American actor Gal Gadot has some good news for fans as her much-awaited film Wonder Woman 1984 is here to brighten up Christmas Day after a terror-stricken 2020.

The film by Patty Jenkins is making its way to streaming platform HBO Max in December, featuring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in pivotal roles.

The highly-anticipated superhero film will be released in international markets on December 16 and will hit theaters as well as the streaming service in the United States later on December 25.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia issued a statement about the unusual release, saying: "As we navigate these unprecedented times, we've had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans.”

“We realize that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform,” it was further revealed.

Gadot turned to her social media, saying: “It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds.”

"You can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask,” she added.

The film was initially supposed to release in June this year but was moved several times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.