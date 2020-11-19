Can't connect right now! retry
'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

Earlier this year, word had gotten out about tensions arising between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

It has now been reported that the tensions sparked between the two royal wives since the very beginning as the latest intel suggests, Kate felt ‘pressure’ in terms of style when Meghan entered the picture.

A report by Us Weekly cites royal fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes, saying: “I think Kate kicked up her fashion game in the fall of 2018, certainly after the royal wedding of Harry and Megan.”

“Kate had just had Louie and she went away on maternity leave for a couple months and came back and suddenly had a little bit more fashion in her wardrobe,” she said on the outlet’s Royally Us series.

“It’s impossible to say what inspired that. It could be just sort of bouncing back after having a baby or that she was working with some new fashion advisers. But I do think that Megan on the scene sort of made everything more exciting for both of them. And I love that Kate kind of stepped up her game!”

“I think she learned a lot about fashion because you look at [her] wedding dress and you can place that it’s an eighties dress. It was, I think, a 20-year-old girl’s idea of what a princess should dress like,” she went on to say.

“The more she did in her royal life, I think that the more that she understood what worked for her, what worked for her body, what sort of image she wanted to project,” she continued. 

