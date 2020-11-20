Michael J. Fox recalls horrific experience of attending movie premiere with Princess Diana

Michael J. Fox wanted to walk away Princess Diana during the London premiere of his movie in 1985

You might feel anxious while watching a movie together with a royal, and that is exactly what happened with Michael J. Fox when he attended a movie premiere with none other than Princess Diana.

The night did not go as expected and Fox had a terrible experience while attending the premiere of his movie Back To The Future in London in 1985 with the Princess of Wales.

Speaking on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed, "She was sitting next to me. The lights go down and the movie starts and I realize I am one fake yawn and an arm stretch away from being on a date with her, which is hilarious."

But things got ugly when he felt the need to pee.

"For the rest of the movie, I'm sitting there, like, dying. I can't say anything to her and I can't walk away from her because I can't turn my back on her," he shared, referring to the rule that says you should never turn your back on the Queen.

"So it was just agony, it could have been the greatest night of my life but it was just a nightmare. A pee-holding nightmare," Fox added.

Fortunately for him, Princess Diana did not notice and even laughed at numerous occasions throughout the movie.

She seemed to "laugh a couple of times" at the iconic time travel movie, the actor added.