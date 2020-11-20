Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip look overjoyed while opening anniversary gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating 73 years of togetherness and the special day has started with a horde of handmade cards from Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids.



The duo, that wed each other on 20 November in 1947, have received a gifts and cards from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in an endearing photo released by the palace.

Clicked inside the Oak Room of the Windsor Castle, the photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Philip leafing through the collection of cards. While the monarch looks cool and collected, Philip looks cheerful and overjoyed.

Owing to the pandemic, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been separated from their great-grandchildren as they are isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their parents.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Prince Philip recently returned to the Windsor Castle after spending a few months at Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Isolating together have surely brought the Queen and her consort closer.

They have spent more time together than they have in years, as they have largely been living in a "bubble" with a small coterie of staff at Windsor.

Next month, the royal family will be celebrating another milestone with Prince Philip turning 100 years' old.