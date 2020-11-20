Kylie Jenner leaves fans disappointed with new announcement

Kylie Jenner on Friday thanked her fans for making her new holiday collection a success.

Taking to Instagram, the "Keeping up With The Kardashians" star shared her picture and expressed love for her millions of fans.

"we are SOLD OUT of the entire grinch collection. wowowoow i love you guys so much thank you from the bottom of my heart for always supporting. this is my 5th holiday collection ahh!".

The reality TV star said she is so sorry to those who missed out.

Fans who couldn't get their hands on her collection are expressing their disappointment.

