Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral

LAHORE: Traffic in Lahore is being diverted away from Sultan Road as the city's traffic police prepare for the big crowd expected for the funeral of TLP chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi who passed away on Thursday.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid said additional force has been deployed on Multan Road to manage the flow of traffic.



He said special arrangements have been made from Scheme Morr to the orphanage chowk.

The road has been closed on both sides of the Scheme Morr chowk, the CTO said, adding that traffic from these areas is being diverted to alternative routes.



The TLP chief had breathed his last Thursday night. He was unwell since the last few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.