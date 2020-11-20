Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan ‘pleased’ to meet PM Imran Khan

Picture collage of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

KABUL: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan on Thursday was “pleased” to see Prime Minister Imran Khan who met the Afghanistan cricket team, along with President Ashraf Ghani, during his maiden Kabul visit.

The Afghan player took to Twitter to express his feelings after meeting the Pakistani premier.

“Pleased to see respected PM Imran Khan together with my President Ashraf Ghani and meeting my team,” tweeted Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan wrote that he strongly believes in the power of sport to inspire and unite people, adding that sports "creates hope, unity, love and peace.”

“Wish one day our national teams can host each other at home and play cricket,” he stated.

The Afghan cricket team also presented a signed bat to PM Khan.



During his visit, the prime minister said that Pakistan would do its utmost best to end violence and establish peace in Afghanistan, as he held a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The people and government of Pakistan have only one concern, and that is to establish peace in Afghanistan because the people of the country have suffered for four decades."

He said that even though Pakistan played its role in getting the Taliban to talk to the Americans, as well as engage them in the intra-Afghan dialogue, the level of violence has been on a rise in the country.

PM Imran Khan assured the Afghanistan government that Pakistan is ready to help the country in every possible way to attain peace.

"We will be helping you more than your expectations," he said.