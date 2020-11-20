Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan ‘pleased’ to meet PM Imran Khan

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Picture collage of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan (L) and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

KABUL: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan on Thursday was “pleased” to see Prime Minister Imran Khan who met the Afghanistan cricket team, along with President Ashraf Ghani, during his maiden Kabul visit.

The Afghan player took to Twitter to express his feelings after meeting the Pakistani premier.

“Pleased to see respected PM Imran Khan together with my President Ashraf Ghani and meeting my team,” tweeted Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan wrote that he strongly believes in the power of sport to inspire and unite people, adding that sports "creates hope, unity, love and peace.”

“Wish one day our national teams can host each other at home and play cricket,” he stated.

The Afghan cricket team also presented a signed bat to PM Khan.

During his visit, the prime minister said that Pakistan would do its utmost best to end violence and establish peace in Afghanistan, as he held a press conference alongside Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The people and government of Pakistan have only one concern, and that is to establish peace in Afghanistan because the people of the country have suffered for four decades."

He said that even though Pakistan played its role in getting the Taliban to talk to the Americans, as well as engage them in the intra-Afghan dialogue, the level of violence has been on a rise in the country.

PM Imran Khan assured the Afghanistan government that Pakistan is ready to help the country in every possible way to attain peace.

"We will be helping you more than your expectations," he said.

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam says team is well-prepared for New Zealand tour

Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai

Players under the age of 15 will not be allowed to play international cricket: ICC

Moeen Ali counting the days to play cricket in Pakistan again

Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona, says Messi after French striker controversy

Chacha Cricket says he is 'alive and well' after death rumours on social media

Shadab Khan chosen as captain of PSL V team of the tournament

Pakistan cricket team to tour England again in 2021

England to tour Pakistan in October 2021

Zainab Abbas' classy shawl steals the show amid spectacular PSL finale

Babar Azam rules PSL 2020

