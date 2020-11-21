Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Gauahar Khan will exchange rings with beau Zaid Darbar next month

Gauahar Khan, who took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 7, is all set to walk down the aisle with fiance Zaid Darbar.

According to exclusive Pinkvilla reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot next month.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 25, 2020 at ITC Maratha situated in Mumbai, said a source close to the duo.

Their pre-wedding shoot will be held all the way in Pune, at the picturesque venue of historical Fort Jadhavgadh Hotel.

Gauahar and Zaid's wedding festivities will begin on December 22, with limited number of family and friends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zaid, who is the son of famous music director Ismail Darbar, took his ladylove to Dubai sometime back for a pre-wedding vacation.

The couple keep their fans updated with their loved-up posts on Instagram. 

