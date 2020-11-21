Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar was said to have not been too pleased about Sushant bagging big Bollywood projects

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken legal action against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui over him bringing up the actor’s name in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case.

The Padman actor filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber for Rs500 crore after he brought up his name in Sushant’s death case while spreading false news on the internet.

The YouTuber had earlier also been taken into custody for spreading fake news and making allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray.

According to Siddiqui, Rhea had escaped to Canada with the help of Akshay after he held ‘secret meetings’ with Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police.

He also claimed that the Laxmmi Bomb star was not too pleased about Sushant bagging big Bollywood projects. 

More From Bollywood:

Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics
Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli
Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'
Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting

Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting
Taapsee Pannu opens up about being called a ‘bad luck charm’ in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu opens up about being called a ‘bad luck charm’ in Bollywood
Itziar Ituño of ‘Money Heist’ nails Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’

Itziar Ituño of ‘Money Heist’ nails Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’
Arjun Kapoor was asked to stay away from Malaika Arora by Boney Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was asked to stay away from Malaika Arora by Boney Kapoor
Kartik Aaryan roped in by Shah Rukh Khan for his next production: report

Kartik Aaryan roped in by Shah Rukh Khan for his next production: report

Akshay Kumar reveals why he never accepts invites for Bollywood parties

Akshay Kumar reveals why he never accepts invites for Bollywood parties

Latest

view all