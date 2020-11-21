Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

Akshay Kumar was said to have not been too pleased about Sushant bagging big Bollywood projects

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has taken legal action against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui over him bringing up the actor’s name in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case.

The Padman actor filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber for Rs500 crore after he brought up his name in Sushant’s death case while spreading false news on the internet.

The YouTuber had earlier also been taken into custody for spreading fake news and making allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray.

According to Siddiqui, Rhea had escaped to Canada with the help of Akshay after he held ‘secret meetings’ with Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police.

He also claimed that the Laxmmi Bomb star was not too pleased about Sushant bagging big Bollywood projects.