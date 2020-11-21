Lady Gaga likely to join Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’

Can't connect right now! retry
Lady Gaga seems to be riding high in not just the world of music but is also making waves on silver screens.

According to the latest reports, the Poker Face crooner is getting ready to weave magic on screens with Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt in his upcoming flick, Bullet Train.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the action-thriller has not yet officially signed on the singer but talk of her starring next to the A-lister has been skyrocketing.

Pitt, on the other hand, is confirmed to essay the role of Ladybug alongside Joey King, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The David Leitch-directorial encircles five assassins aboard a bullet train in Tokyo where they find similarities between their undertakings.

The film is based on Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Maria Beetle.


