Kate Middleton shut Meghan Markle outside close-knit friend circle

Kate Middleton thought there was nothing common in her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's first meeting was something that the latter for remember for days, primarily because how she was treated.

Surprisngly, when Meghan met Harry's elder brother, Prince William, Kate did not show up as she had no interest in finding out who Harry was dating.



Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran wrote in Finding Freedom, "Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate....But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that."

Meghan's first meeting with Kate came months after that, when she got the chance to talk to her for a 'brief' time.

"Kate had seemingly not shown much interest" in finding out who Harry's girlfriend was, the authors penned.

However, this was not because Kate had something personal against Meghan, "The Duchess is an extremely guarded person."

The Duchess of Cambridge moves around in small circle, the authors wrote, and is careful about letting new people in.

Her friends now "are for the most part the same ones she had on her wedding day," the authors wrote.

Meghan gave Kate a small belated birthday gift which "helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then twenty-month-old Charlotte," Scobie and Durand wrote. "The meeting ended with Kate letting Meghan know that she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything."

However, Kate thought there was nothing common in her and Meghan, "other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace."