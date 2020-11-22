Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shut Meghan Markle outside close-knit friend circle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Kate Middleton thought there was nothing common in her and Meghan Markle 

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's first meeting was something that the latter for remember for days, primarily because how she was treated. 

Surprisngly, when Meghan met Harry's elder brother, Prince William, Kate did not show up as she had no interest in finding out who Harry was dating.

Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran wrote in Finding Freedom, "Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate....But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that."

Meghan's first meeting with Kate came months after that, when she got the chance to talk to her for a 'brief' time.

"Kate had seemingly not shown much interest" in finding out who Harry's girlfriend was, the authors penned.

However, this was not because Kate had something personal against Meghan, "The Duchess is an extremely guarded person."

The Duchess of Cambridge moves around in small circle, the authors wrote, and is careful about letting new people in.

Her friends now "are for the most part the same ones she had on her wedding day," the authors wrote.

Meghan gave Kate a small belated birthday gift which "helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then twenty-month-old Charlotte," Scobie and Durand wrote. "The meeting ended with Kate letting Meghan know that she was always welcome to contact her if she needed anything."

However, Kate thought there was nothing common in her and Meghan, "other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace."

More From Entertainment:

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity
TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio invites wrath over racially offensive video

TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio invites wrath over racially offensive video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?
Prince Harry to be left in tears if he watches 'The Crown'

Prince Harry to be left in tears if he watches 'The Crown'
Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient

Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient
'Lonely teen Princess Diana gobbled up by the royal family:' royal expert

'Lonely teen Princess Diana gobbled up by the royal family:' royal expert

Royal disaster: When Windsor Castle went up in flames after massive fire broke out

Royal disaster: When Windsor Castle went up in flames after massive fire broke out
Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language 'Oscars'
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks gorgeous in latest picture

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks gorgeous in latest picture

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report

Prince Charles used Princess Diana’s love of fashion ‘against her’: report
People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

People will come away loathing Prince Charles after watching 'The Crown' says UK TV presenter

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'

John Legend, Carrie Underwood drop holiday themed track ‘Hallelujah'

Latest

view all