Prince Harry to be left in tears if he watches 'The Crown'

Watching the latest season of 'The Crown' will leave Prince Hary crying hysterically

Prince Harry would find it absolutely impossible to watch his mother, Princess Diana, get chewed up by the royal family in Netflix series The Crown.

The show's latest season, that depicts Diana's harrowing struggle within the royal fold, can make Harry 'very very sad.'

A source close to the Duke told Vanity Fair that if Harry was to watch the dramatised version of everything that his mom Diana had to endure, it would leave him crying hysterically.

"Harry has seen the trailers for series four but I can’t see him watching it," the source close to Harry told Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

"The feeling is that the latest series would actually be quite sad for [Harry and his older brother, Prince William] to watch," they added.

As for William, it was revealed that he is not interested in watching The Crown, which even includes his years as a baby.