Britney Spears emotional plea to sons after DUI arrest drama revealed

Britney Spears is once again at the center of a storm – but this time, it’s deeply personal.

Following her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, insiders say the 44-year-old pop icon is desperately trying to hold onto the one thing that matters most: her relationship with her sons.

Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19 –whom she shares with Kevin Federline– have had a complicated bond with their for years. Now, sources say Britney is doing everything she can to fix it.

“Britney is so embarrassed about what’s happened,” an insider revealed. “She’s promising to do whatever it takes to clear the slate and earn back her boys’ trust and respect. She wants to set a good example for them and has been calling and texting them constantly, apologising and asking them not to give up on her.”

The arrest, which took place on March 4 after she allegedly seen driving “erratically,” comes at a fragile time. Britney is due in court on May 4, while her past – especially her highly publicized conservatorship – still lingers in the background.

“Britney’s love for her boys has never been in question, but as strong as her love is, it doesn’t always factor into the choices she makes,” the source added.

Behind the scenes, there’s concern about whether she’ll seek help. “People worry that when it really comes time to go to rehab, it won’t do a lot of good. Either that or she won’t even go,” the insider said, noting her fear of losing control again.

For now, one thing is clear: “Right now, the only thing that really matters to her is making sure things are OK with Jayden and Sean.”

And that might just be the push she needs.