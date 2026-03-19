Ryan Gosling shares how Harry Styles crashed 'SNL' monologue

Ryan Gosling explains Harry Styles' 'Saturday Night Live' appearance during his show

Ryan Gosling's Saturday Night Live episode had a surprising Harry Styles cameo, which made the monologue even more iconic, and the actor shared how the idea popped up for a crossover.

The 45-year-old actor revealed that he shot an arrow in the air, asking the One Direction alum to be a part of the show but it all worked out smoothly.

The La La Land star is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Project Hail Mary, and in one of the interviews he was asked about the SNL episode.

Gosling said, "It was very cool of him to do that. The last show that I did I went to see Kristen Wiig host two nights before and then it was just so strange that Harry was hosting after me because he's such a big part of this film."

The Barbie actor has previously shared that the movie features Styles' song Sign of the Times, which he also sang before the singer in the audience.

"Yeah it was kind of a Hail Mary ask because I don't know him," but "is there any way he would wanna be in the monologue? and then he got on a plane just to be there so it was very cool," he explained.

When the host jokingly asked how it was like singing the Grammy winner's song in front of him, Gosling joked, "nobody wanted that."

In the March 7 episode of SNL, the Blade Runner 2049 actor began the Styles song on stage, and slowly turned it into his I'm Just Ken from Barbie.