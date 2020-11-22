Prince Andrew gets snubbed as Kate Middleton is given his royal role

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Andrew is facing yet another blow in the British royal family as he is witnessing another role falling from his grasp and into the hands of Kate Middleton. 

The Duke of York has been deemed ‘unfit’ to be associated with one of his patronages which just indicated that it is ready to severe ties with him.

A secret meeting was held last week by member of the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London, reported French magazine Gala.

A source linked to the club spilled details from the talk, claiming that the members are looking to disassociate themselves with the controversial royal.

"It's a family club and Andrew is not in line with that. We feel a strong desire to replace him with Kate,” they said.

"She is an accomplished sailor and would be a huge asset as the club's first female commodore,” said the insider. 

