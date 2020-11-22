Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Katrina Kaif gets tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Bollywood megastar Katrina Kaif may be back on sets to resume filming for her upcoming ventures, but the actor is making sure not to take any risks regarding her health.

Turning to her Instagram, the Bharat star dropped an endearing yet painful-to-watch video of herself getting tested for COVID-19 before officially resuming work.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote: "It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny ‘always smile’)."

The video of the diva undergoing the coronavirus test is from Maldives where she and her team had gone for a shoot recently. 

More From Bollywood:

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry
After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony

After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony
Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit

Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit
Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse

Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse
Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made
Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case
Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight

Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood
Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics
Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli
Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all