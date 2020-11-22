PDM power show in Peshawar underway despite KP govt warning of threat to security

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is putting on a show of power with a rally in Peshawar today despite failing to procure permission to do so as well as a warning given by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of a threat to security.



In view of reports received of a possible terror attack on the gathering, strict security arrangements have been made.

The central leadership of the PDM, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Aftab Sherpao, are all on stage, with a series of speeches by various political leaders being delivered one after another.

Currently, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is addressing the gathering.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz briefly appeared on stage and addressed rally participants, asking for prayers for her grandmother who passed away this morning in London as well as the health of her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.



Leaders of the various Opposition parties including PPP, PML-N, ANP and others that are a part of the 11-party alliance have said that they do not need anyone's permission for the meeting and they have come out "to save Pakistan".

Fireworks were set off by the PPP at the venue last night. The display fuelled the enthusiasm of the party workers gathered there.

A day earlier, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman had said that the "illegitimate ruler" of the country can himself be likened to "corona(virus)" and the movement against the "illegitimate government" in the country is at its peak.

"One Trump [has left office], we will send the Pakistani Trump packing," he said, referring to US President Donald Trump's failure to win a second term in office and the Opposition's aim to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, due to the PDM rally, the entry of heavy vehicles in Peshawar district is closed from morning till night, while those coming from Islamabad have been directed to get off at Mardan Rashkai Interchange and use Nowshera GT Road Perezkori Bridge.

Those entering Peshawar will have to take the Charsadda Road route, while those coming from the southern districts will enter Peshawar from Frontier Road Matni, Sarband and Bara Road via Ring Road.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP Kamran Bangash said that a "call was traced this morning" due to which the threat of terrorism has increased for the public gathering.

Bangash said that the security of the rally has been further enhanced and the PDM leaders and the management of the venue have also been informed about the threats to security.

It must be noted that after the spike in infections in the country owing to the second wave of coronavirus, the government has banned all outdoor gatherings of more than 300 people.

According to a statement by the government, the organisers of the gathering will be responsible for the implementation of safety precautions at the rally, and will be responsible for any death or spread of coronavirus as a result of the event.



