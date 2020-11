While there is no denying that Indian actress Kriti Sanon is multi-talented, her skill with poetry in particular left fans floored.

In a post on Instagram, the diva shared a dreamy photo along side a poetic piece, which received praise from her fans.

"Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul,

While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something

That takes my breath away," she wrote.