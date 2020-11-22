Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently gave a kindhearted donation to the hospital that tended to the needs of his dementia ridden grandmother, during her final days of life.

The singer hopes the donation goes towards the hospital’s sensory garden and outdoor musical treatment area for those with special needs or audiovisual disabilities.

While the donation was made under Sheeran’s Framlingham Foundation Trust, nearly £500,000 was extracted from the singer’s personal balance and went towards helping schools near Suffolk.

According to The Sun, the charity’s annual report reveals, “A donation to Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends 'Sensory Garden Project' was given to assist with the purchase of outdoor musical instruments for the rehabilitation and recuperation of patients. Such patients include day centre clients, dementia patients and those with special needs and sensory disabilities in the community.”

The singer has always been close to his grandmother and according to an extract from Adam Kay’s new book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, Sheeran “was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother’s final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days.”

“The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring. When she passed away I wrote a song called Supermarket Flowers about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital.”

“Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I’m in the area and it’s like meeting old friends.”