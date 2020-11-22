Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle may ‘never’ return to Instagram: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Experts warn royal fans over the possibility that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may never create an official Instagram page for their charity Archewell.

The claim was made by Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie.

They explained, "So these new hires are going to oversee a strategy for Archewell. It also noted in the articles I read that they will be working on future production projects for the Sussexes and other personal ventures too.”

"So I hope that the top of their agenda when they meet is Instagram 2.0, and the launch of that for Archewell. Although I am curious regarding Instagram just because Meghan said at the Fortune Summit that she, personally, is over it."

"I'm curious if they will head back to that platform for their Archewell venture, or if they're going to stay away. Their kind of crusade against social media would not play well into this. Having their brand be social-first would feel a little odd. That will be so interesting to see what they do with that."

More From Entertainment:

Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok

Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok
Where did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana? TV show stirs new debate

Where did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana? TV show stirs new debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘absolutely decry’ the royal kinship with Netflix deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘absolutely decry’ the royal kinship with Netflix deal: report
Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'

Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'
'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'

'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'
Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma

Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma
Meghan Markle, Harry's cottage deal conducted without knowledge of royal family: report

Meghan Markle, Harry's cottage deal conducted without knowledge of royal family: report

Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

Lukas Gage bashes director over demeaning remarks in Zoom audition: ‘You’re not on mute’

Lukas Gage bashes director over demeaning remarks in Zoom audition: ‘You’re not on mute’
Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’
Here's what Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday' looks like

Here's what Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday' looks like

Latest

view all