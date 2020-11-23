Can't connect right now! retry
Bella Hadid reconnects to her Arab roots with meaningful script tattoos

Bella Hadid added two script tattoos to her ink collection that has largely been minimal in design

American-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid is honouring her Arab heritage with meaningful new tattoos.

The fashion icon added two script tattoos to her ink collection that has largely been minimal in design.

The photos of her new ink were dropped by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo who shared them on his Instagram on Sunday.

"Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid,” he wrote alongside the photos.

The Arabic script inked on the outsides of Bella’s shoulders are delicate but meaningful as they translate to, “I love you” and “my love.”

