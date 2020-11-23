Can't connect right now! retry
Fact check: Bob Dylan is not dead

Shortly after, MSNBC issued an apology over the gaffe about Bob Dylan's death

False reports about music icon Bob Dylan's death had left social media baffled and some utterly shocked.

MSNBC had claimed on-air that the Desire hit maker, 79, had died last year while they were reporting on the singer’s old letters and lyrics being auctioned off for half a million dollars.

However, the news was rubbished soon as the network came under fire for false reporting which became a laughing stock on social media.

"Um fact checker folks over there @MSNBC you just had yours excellent newsreader during @TheWeekMSNBC mention that Bob Dylan died last year, but he didn't," tweeted one user.

"Boy, is @MSNBC going to have to do a major mea culpa. They just ended a short piece on an auction of Bob Dylan documents by saying, 'Dylan died last year at the age of 79.' As Mark Twain said, 'The accounts of my death are greatly exaggerated'," added another.

Shortly after, MSNBC issued an apology over the gaffe.


