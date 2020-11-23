Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah says traders ready to strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government reportedly decided on Monday to close shops at 6 pm because coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not being followed across the city.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has protested the decision, sources said.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah asked the government not to close shops at 6 pm as the markets will get more crowded in the evenings, adding that traders are ready to follow the SOPs to the fullest extent.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Pakistan has reported a total of 2,756 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 376,929.



Earlier this month, the Punjab government had announced smart lockdowns across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued directives for stricter implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, emphasising on wearing masks in public places. CM Buzdar said all necessary steps would be taken to protect lives against the contagious disease, and ordered administration and police to help limit the second wave of infections.



