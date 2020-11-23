Kate Middleton releases new video message

Kate Middleton on Monday released a video message to invite people to join her this week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce the results from the 5 Big Questions survey.

The video of the Duchess was posted on the official Twitter account.

Here is what the wife of Prince William said in her video message:

"Earlier this year we asked 5 Big Questions about raising our under-fives. We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children's lives. More than half a million of you answered that call.



So, we have taken your input and combined it with even more public research to produce the UK's biggest ever study on the early years.

This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn't been a more important moment to talk about families.

Later on this week, we'll share 5 Big Insights that we've discovered and I will take your questions. This is just the beginning. And I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we are all on this journey together."















