Travis Kelce's retirement appears final after telling statement

Travis Kelce’s football career uncertain after 'flop' NFL season

Travis Kelce has been facing retirement speculations since the Super Bowl defeat this year, but his team’s recent elimination from the playoffs seemed decisive for his career.

Although the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has not officially revealed his retirement plans, his head coach Andy Reid alluded to his departure in a new statement.

Reid spoke kindly of the record-setting tight end, telling the press that “He’s a phenomenal person. He’s great for the community [and] has been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

When pressed about the retirement plans however, the head coach played coy but did not definitively deny the speculation, saying, “I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him.”

The Chiefs will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders for their last game on January 4, and wrap up their NFL season 2025 without going to the playoffs.

Kelce’s fans already noted telling signs of the star athlete playing his last game during the recent match in Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift, and their families were all in attendance seemingly to watch him play for the final time.