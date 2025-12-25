Brooks Nader reveals her least favourite Holiday decorations

Brooks Nader shared her two least favourite Holiday décor.

The Love Thy Nader star gave an insight about the festive themes she chose this year to deck out her new home in Los Angeles.

In conversation with the People magazine, standing by “traditional” Christmas set up this year, Nader said that there are two Holiday decorations that she would never have on display in her home.

“I cannot stand tinsel,” she said. “I hate it — I just can't.”

Another one she said, “I don't hate, but I strongly dislike,” is a “themed” Christmas tree that’s “frosty white” or “all silver.”

“I just really don't want anyone to do that in front of me. It's not a vibe,” Nader explained.

She jokingly noted that her style is more classic with a slight “Ralph Lauren-y.”

“The only time I keep it classy is with my Christmas décor,” she said,

Nader went on to share her favourite traditions to do with her family during the festive season, including “matching Christmas PJs” to “making Christmas cookies” together.

She also recalled the sweet gesture her dad does every Christmas morning for the whole family to enjoy.

“My dad is so cute,” she said. “He loves cooking us breakfast, so he makes his famous little breakfast every Christmas morning, and I just wouldn't have it any other way.”