Christine McGuinness gets into Christmas spirt amid major decision with ex Paddy

They announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage

Geo News Digital Desk
December 25, 2025

Paddy revealed that he and Christine will spend the Christmas together for the sake of their children
Christine McGuinness gets into festive spirit with sizzling outfits ahead of Christmas. 

The former model, 37 appeared in her element as she posed in a red-and -white short dress for one look before swapping into a green bodysuit with thigh-high white stockings for another. 

She showed off her fit and stunning physique in a new video shared to her Instagram. 

Alongside the new festive post, Christine wrote: 'Santa definitely came early… over on my Subs.'

She played Gwen Stefani’s Santa Baby over the clip.

This comes after reports that Christine will spend Christmas with her three children along with her ex-husband, Paddy McGuinness.

The TV presenter, and model shocked fans when they announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

Despite the split, the former couple decided to co-parent their three children and continue living together in the family home.

In a new interview, Paddy revealed that he and Christine will spend the Christmas together for the sake of their children -11-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and seven-year-old Felicity.

