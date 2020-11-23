Can't connect right now! retry
Islamabad's educational institutions to close from Nov 26 due to increasing coronavirus cases

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Educational institutions across the country will be closed from November 26. Photo: Geo. tv/File

In the wake of increasing coronavirus infections, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said that all educational institutions —madrassahs, universities, colleges, and tuition centres —  will be closed from November 26 in the federal capital.

Read more: Coronavirus: Important decisions to be taken tomorrow as PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting

However, he said that educational activities from home will continue. "Education through the internet will continue. All examinations except recruitment and professional exams have been postponed. Hostels will only accommodate 2/3 students," tweeted the deputy commissioner. 

The official’s statement came on the heels of a press conference held by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood along with SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan earlier in the day.

"All ministers have mutually decided to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood had said.

The decision was made during the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) convened to discuss school closures. 

