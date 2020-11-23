Kriti Sanon sheds light on increasing domestic violence amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in every sense and Indian actress Kriti Sanon extended her support to those suffering from domestic violence during these difficult times.

In a video message on Instagram, the diva urged victims of domestic abuse to muster the courage to come forward against their abusers as well as encouraging others whom may know a victim.

"While we have been in the midst of this pandemic, the rate of harassment and gender-based violence has been increasing and is worrisome," she said.

"There are two obstacles. First there is a lack of awareness and second under reporting of cases."

"It is extremely important for us to eliminate this issue."







