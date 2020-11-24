PM Imran Khan reminisces England tour to Pakistan with an old picture from 1987

The legendary cricketer can be seen accompanied by his colleagues in an indoor setting. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recalled his early cricket days as he shared an old picture from 1987 when the England cricket team toured Pakistan.

Posting a vintage photograph on Instagram, where the legendary cricketer can be seen accompanied by his colleagues in an indoor setting, the premier said that the picture dates back to 1897 when the English team had paid their visit to Pakistan.

This is not the first time when the prime minister has shared his old cricket days with his followers on the photo-sharing app. Yesterday, he uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram from almost three decades ago.



Read more: Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

The picture, captioned May 1992, was taken after Pakistan's victory in the World Cup final by 22 runs, with Khan leading the side as the skipper.



