Bollywood
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away from kidney failure

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

The Indian TV and film industry was left shocked following the news of the death of actor Ashiesh Roy.

The 55-year-old was suffering from kidney issues over the past few years and as a consequence kidney failure took his life.

Roy, in May, was undergoing dialysis and requested for financial assistance from his followers on social media when he was admitted in the intensive care unit, as he had spent his life savings for his treatment and could not find work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor, known for his role in Rishta Sajhedari Ka, had collapsed after he was struggling to breathe.

"His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too," actor Sooraj Thapar said. 

