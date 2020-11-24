The truth behind Prince Philip, Patricia Kirkwood’s alleged affair unearthed: report

Prince Philip did not always have a healthy relationship with the British media, however, it all became even worse after he was accused of being unfaithful to the Queen during the eight month of her pregnancy.

The rumors surrounding the duo began shortly after the prince was rumored to have visited her dressing room after a performance.



At the same time the duo were also spotted sharing a meal in the early hours of the morning.

These allegations ended up not only ruining Krikwood’s career in show business, but also led to the prince consort hearing an earful from numerous sources.

The truth however, was highlighted after Kirkwood’s passing in 2007 at age 86. Reportedly, she and Prince Philip were nothing more than friends.

In her letters she made it clear that she and the prince merely danced at a party and that was the end of that.

According to Express UK, her letter read, “I suspect he felt trapped and rarely got a chance to be himself. I think I got off on the right foot because I made him laugh.”

“If there had been some support from your direction, the matter would have been quashed years ago, instead of [my] having to battle a sea of sharks single-handed.”

In regards to this "invasion of privacy", the prince also issued a reply, claiming, “Short of starting libel proceedings, there is absolutely nothing to be done. Invasion of privacy, invention, and false quotations are the bane of our existence.”