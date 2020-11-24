Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘rebellious’ wedding was ‘pure Diana’: report

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embodied Princess Diana’s “rebellious” essence during their wedding day.

The claim in question was brought forward by royal journalist Clive Irving in his new book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth II's Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor.

According to one of its excerpts the author writes, "The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is as glorious as any in the long line of British royal pageants. The gushing TV commentators from every corner of the world all agree that nobody does it better than the British royal family.

"Even the weather cooperates, with peerless blue skies, and Windsor Castle provides a spectacular backdrop, part Game of Thrones, part Camelot. It certainly has the qualities of a fairy tale – a narrative layered with legend, fantasy, tragedy, intrigue and resilience."

He also claimed that the real highlight of the day was not Meghan but Queen Elizabeth. "However, the real star here is not taking the vows but instead sits in a pew, brightly dressed and wonderfully behatted. The Queen has outlived even the venerable Victoria in her duration on the throne and is now a monarch who seems to be above reproach."

"St George’s Chapel Windsor became, for the first time in its long history, host to a new kind of rainbow coalition, ranging from doddery old dukes to the exuberance of a gospel choir rocking the place with Stand By Me."

He concluded by saying, "And all of this was pure Diana … Metaphorically, Diana burned down the penitential structure that had attempted to restrain her. Harry and Meghan will now enjoy and represent the spirit of that brave rebellion."