Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Steve Smith loves to watch this Pakistani cricketer bat

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - Third Test - Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa - March 25, 2018 Australia's Steve Smith before the start of play. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: Top Australian Test batsman Steve Smith has chosen Babar Azam as his favourite Pakistani cricketer, saying he enjoys watching the Lahore-born cricketer bat.

The Australian cricketer revealed that he enjoyed watching Pakistan’s all-format captain bat when he was asked to name his favourite Pakistan player during an Instagram question-answer session, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I like watching Babar Azam bat,” Smith said.

This is not the first time Smith has heaped praise on Azam as he was asked about his thoughts on the 26-year-old’s batting earlier this year as well.

“Babar is a very good player. Has a lot of time when he’s batting,” he had said.

Earlier this week, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also revealed his admiration for Babar in a conversation with former Pakistani Skipper Inzamamul Haq on his YouTube channel.

“Babar Azam looks like a million-dollar player. He has scored a hundred in Australia. It is so good to see him bat so well. He is a treat for the eyes,” Ashwin said.

Babar Azam features in the top five of International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings for batsmen in all formats with second, third, and fifth position in T20s, ODIs, and Tests respectively.

